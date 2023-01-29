Sami Zayn - Bloodline Saga Takes Dramatic Turn At WWE Royal Rumble

Some moments in pro wrestling live on forever. WWE created one such moment Saturday night at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas.

Sami Zayn's saga as the member of The Bloodline, which began over six months ago, came to a dramatic end as the former Honorary Uce struck Roman Reigns with a chair to the back, when asked by "The Tribal Chief" to hit a helpless Kevin Owens — handcuffed to the ropes — with a chair.

Just as Reigns yelled "pull the trigger" with his back turned, a teary-eyed Zayn did the unthinkable, much to the delight of over 50,000 fans the Alamodome. However, Zayn immediately dropped the chair and looked towards his Bloodline "brethren" and apologized, with Jey Uso yelling "what have you done?" repeatedly. While Jimmy Uso reacted by taking out Zayn with a superkick, Solo Sikoa followed suit by hitting Zayn with a Samoan Spike. Thereafter, Jimmy and Sikoa viciously double-teamed Zayn as a furious Reigns directed traffic.

Interestingly, a conflicted Jey Uso never got involved in the beatdown, as he possibly felt sorry for his "dawg" Zayn. This led to Jimmy yelling "you ain't my brother" as a teary-eyed Jey rolled out of the ring and left the arena.

At this point, an irate Reigns blamed Zayn for "breaking up my family" before unloading on Zayn with vicious chair shots. Thereafter, a loud "F–k you, Roman" chant broke out at the Alamodome as Reigns continued to destroy Zayn with punches. The segment ended with Reigns grabbing the flower lei and dropping the petals onto an unconscious Zayn, before ripping off the "Honorary Uce" from Zayn's chest. A depleted Bloodline walked off as the crowd continued to boo loudly

With next month's Elimination Chamber set to take place in Montreal, Canada, it's more than likely that Zayn and Owens wrestle The Bloodline in some sort of match. It remains to be see where Jey fits into the equation. Clearly, fans are loving the ongoing storyline as "Jey," "Sami" and "Roman" emerged as top trends on social media as WWE Royal Rumble went off the air Saturday night.