WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/17 - Women's Tag Team Title Match, We Hear From Brock Lesnar
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on July 17, 2023, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia!
Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar during last week's edition of "Raw" and challenged him to a rubber match at WWE SummerSlam. Tonight, Lesnar will be making his return to WWE programming with a message of his own for Rhodes. The pair have taken issue with one another over the past several months, with Rhodes and Lesnar both holding a victory over one another at WWE Backlash and WWE Night of Champions respectively.
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Deville and Green secured their spot in the match after beating four other teams in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match a couple of weeks ago, and gained some momentum heading into tonight's competition last week when they overcame Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
After joining forces with World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and coming up short against Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a shot at redemption as they square off with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in non-title action. Dominik (on behalf of his teammates) put the Undisputed Tag Team Champions on notice via Twitter and made it clear that the group was coming for Owens and Zayn's title.
Another non-title match is slated for tonight, as Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER faces former multi-time tag team champion Matt Riddle with GUNTHER's Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci barred from ringside. The two men have been at odds with one another over the past several weeks, with Riddle and Drew McIntyre scoring a win over Kaiser and Vinci last week.
Additionally, The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar are set to take on Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis in a Viking Rules match as the two groups look to put their issues to rest.
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.
Cody Rhodes Calls Brock Lesnar Out To The Ring
Rhodes asks Atlanta what they want to talk about, then says they really don't have to talk because there's one shadow looming over every arena WWE goes to: Brock Lesnar. He says one thing for sure is that when Lesnar shows up when he's called to the ring, and tells Lesnar he should do just that right now.
Lesnar doesn't appear, and Rhodes says Lesnar is supposed to be here tonight. He asks if Lesnar's plan is to be fashionably late, but he'll be in the ring waiting for him no matter what time he shows up. He gives a shout out to his mother in the front row, and says she was the one who made him into the fighter he is today. He says his relationship with Lesnar can be summed up in two words: hard times. Rhodes says it won't be hard times for him when Lesnar shows up.
As Rhodes goes over to greet his family, Lesnar's music hits. Rhodes readies himself to fight him, but Lesnar doesn't appear. His music hits once more, but before he even has the chance to appear, Rhodes heads to the back and looks to waste no time.
Lesnar then appears with a chair in hand and attacks Rhodes with it. He sends Rhodes into the ring apron and ring post, then delivers an F5 to him on the floor right in front of his family. Lesnar cinches in the Kimura Lock on Rhodes, but decides to relinquish it and tosses him inside the ring. He follows him inside and cinches in the Kimura Lock once more before he lets go. He then tells Rhodes he'll see him at SummerSlam and heads to the back.
