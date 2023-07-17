WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/17 - Women's Tag Team Title Match, We Hear From Brock Lesnar

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on July 17, 2023, coming to you live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia!

Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar during last week's edition of "Raw" and challenged him to a rubber match at WWE SummerSlam. Tonight, Lesnar will be making his return to WWE programming with a message of his own for Rhodes. The pair have taken issue with one another over the past several months, with Rhodes and Lesnar both holding a victory over one another at WWE Backlash and WWE Night of Champions respectively.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Deville and Green secured their spot in the match after beating four other teams in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match a couple of weeks ago, and gained some momentum heading into tonight's competition last week when they overcame Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

After joining forces with World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and coming up short against Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a shot at redemption as they square off with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in non-title action. Dominik (on behalf of his teammates) put the Undisputed Tag Team Champions on notice via Twitter and made it clear that the group was coming for Owens and Zayn's title.

Another non-title match is slated for tonight, as Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER faces former multi-time tag team champion Matt Riddle with GUNTHER's Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci barred from ringside. The two men have been at odds with one another over the past several weeks, with Riddle and Drew McIntyre scoring a win over Kaiser and Vinci last week.

Additionally, The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar are set to take on Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis in a Viking Rules match as the two groups look to put their issues to rest.

We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.