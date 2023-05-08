Big Swole Says WWE World Heavyweight Title Feels Like A Participation Trophy

With how fast the wrestling news cycle has been recently, WWE's re-introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship feels like it was made one year ago, and not, as it turns out, one week ago. But even with so much going on, it hasn't stopped the discourse surrounding the title, whether it's a good idea, and if the revived title is instantly devalued by not being Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

One of those who have weighed in on the matter is former AEW star Big Swole. While Swole hasn't wrestled in WWE since the 2018 Mae Young Classic, her husband, Cedric Alexander, is someone who could theoretically compete for the World Heavyweight title one day. So it was interesting when, during an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," Swole admitted that the title felt less like a world title and more like a consolation prize because Reigns won't be losing the title any time soon.

"I feel like this is like a participation, like a ribbon," Swole said. "A participation ribbon you got as a kid for trying. You gave it the old college try. You got one of those purple fifth-place, sixth-place type of thing. That's kind of what it is."

Whether or not the World Heavyweight title will wind up merely being a participation trophy or a legitimate world title will be determined once the title is officially in play. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that a tournament would be held for the title, with the winner crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia in May.

