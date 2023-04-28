New WWE World Heavyweight Title Was The Reason For Night Of Champions PLE Change

WWE's decision to rebrand their late-May King and Queen of the Ring premium live event initially raised many questions. But now, the answer has become quite clear. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with the revival of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE felt compelled to also bring back their former Night of Champions event name. The vision to re-introduce the title was reportedly pitched around the time of WrestleMania 38, when the company had merged their Universal and WWE Championships into one. As those titles were unified due to the WrestleMania match stipulation, the company were inclined to wait a bit before re-instating another title.