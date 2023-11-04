Solo Sikoa Defeats John Cena In Dominant Fashion At WWE Crown Jewel

Solo Sikoa destroyed John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, marking not only the biggest win of his career but extending Cena's losing streak in singles action extending back to 2018.

Cena has been a thorn in the side of The Bloodline over recent months, with his current WWE run coming in the midst of Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strikes. He and LA Knight teamed together to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane, securing the win to set up two singles matches during today's event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Knight will later take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, while Cena looked to get back to winning ways one-on-one with Sikoa. However, "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline handed the 16-time WWE Champion a lop-sided loss after several "Samoan Spikes" in a contest where Cena hardly looked to get going.

Following the match, Cena soaked in the adulation of the Saudi crowd. It seems like the clock is ticking on how long he has left to wrestle, and today's devastating loss could have direct implications to that fact. This was the last scheduled appearance of Cena's current run.