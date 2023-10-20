Title Match Main Event Set For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

It's now official that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Los Angeles Times announced the world title clash before WWE posted the match graphic on social media.

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier today that Reigns versus Knight for the world title was set for that premium live event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4. The WON suggested that the championship bout would be announced this week.

Knight confronted Reigns on the season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" last Friday night. Later that evening, "The Tribal Chief" attacked Knight following his singles victory over Solo Sikoa.

Reigns versus Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship joins Seth "Freakin" Rollins putting the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley defending the WWE Women's World Championship in a fatal five-way match against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler on the current Crown Jewel card.