Reported Plans For Next Month's WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Main Event

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 takes place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight is set to be the main event of that premium live event. It's "likely" that the world title clash will be officially announced this week.

On the season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" last Friday, Knight confronted the returning world champion. Later that evening, "The Tribal Chief" took out Knight following his one-on-one victory over Solo Sikoa.

Two matches have currently been announced for the Crown Jewel card, including Seth "Freakin" Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley putting the WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez in a fatal five-way match. It's said that Rey Mysterio versus Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship is scheduled for the show after "The Social Media Megastar" called out Mysterio following his boxing victory over Dillon Danis this past weekend in Manchester, England.

Notably, Bianca Belair, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes are featured on the official Crown Jewel poster. It's been reported that Belair is expected to return to WWE soon following a period of absence, while Rhodes and Jey Uso lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Damian Priest and Finn Bálor on the season premiere of "WWE Raw" on Monday night. Meanwhile, the WON is speculating that Cena could face either Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.