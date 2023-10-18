Big Update On Bianca Belair's WWE Status, When She's Expected To Return To TV

Bianca Belair's return from her well-deserved break is coming sooner rather than later. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, Belair could be back on WWE TV potentially as early as this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" on October 20. Belair is also slated to be part of WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Belair's most recent in-ring match was on the August 18 episode of "SmackDown," where she and Charlotte Flair defeated Damage CTRL's Bayley and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. Later in the episode, Belair was written out of television in a backstage segment that saw Damage CTRL attack her knee. Belair revealed last month some of things she's been up to since August in an interview with Metro, a list of activities that included working on a children's book and binge-watching Peacock's "Temptation Island." Speaking of reality TV, PWInsider's report also provided an update on the reality series starring Belair and her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Per PWI, the show will be streaming on Hulu by early 2024, with WWE Studios as one of the producers.

Blair returns just in time to potentially confront former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who signed with WWE in September. In a recent Wrestling Inc. poll, fans voted Belair as the #1 opponent they want to see Cargill face. Cargill herself has been calling Belair a dream opponent since her AEW days, and while she has yet to make her in-ring WWE debut, she has recently come face-to-face backstage with both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Can a Cargill/Belair face-off be far behind?