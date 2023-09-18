Bianca Belair Reveals What She's Been Up To While Being On A Break From WWE

Former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is currently taking a well-deserved break from the ring. The WWE Superstar was last in action on the August 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where she and Charlotte Flair defeated Damage CTRL's Bayley and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. During that same "SmackDown" episode, Damage CTRL attacked her knee backstage, which was used to help write her off TV for a little bit.

So what has Belair been doing on her sabbatical? In an interview with "Metro," Belair revealed that she is trying to write a children's book and is also focusing on her self-care.

"Right now, it was just some self-care," Belair said. "We did some things with us personally that I'm so excited about, it has to do with the future. I'm trying to write a children's book as well."

"The EST of WWE" also mentioned in the interview that she is currently binge-watching the popular reality TV show, "Temptation Island," which streams on Peacock, the same streaming service that has WWE Network.

"I'm never home and I was finally home so I was looking for things to binge-watch. I just started binge-watching it [Temptation Island] and I brought [Montez] along," she revealed. "At one point, the girls were putting their hands on a guy and I was like, 'Take your hand off of him!' and I was hitting him."

Belair also disclosed that she and her husband and WWE Superstar, Montez Ford, are "finishing up, wrapping up" their own Hulu reality TV series, which is produced by WWE Studios.