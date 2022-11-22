Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show

In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."

Produced by WWE Studios, the unnamed show will be WWE's first original reality series on Hulu, which currently airs "Main Event" along with next day replays of "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," and "NXT Level Up." In addition, archived episodes of "205 Live," "WWE Superstars," "Total Divas," "Total Bellas" and "Miz & Mrs." can be found on the streaming platform. First meeting at the WWE Performance Center, the couple married in Belair's hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 23, 2018, and share two children together — son, Liam and daughter, Morgan (Belair is their step-mother).

Mainstays of WWE programming over the last four years, Ford made his main roster debut alongside Street Profits tag-team partner Angelo Dawkins in July 2019 and has won the tag-team titles on all three WWE brands. Belair received her main roster call-up during night two of "WrestleMania 36" by aiding Ford and Dawkins, who were being attacked by Austin Theory, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega, and has won both the "SmackDown" and "Raw" women's championships.



