WrestleMania 36 Night Two from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- The WrestleMania 36 Kickoff pre-show for Night Two opens up from the WWE TV studios with Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg. They talk about how good the Bone Yard match on Night One was. They hype tonight's matches.