Jade Cargill Stares Down Becky Lynch In First Backstage WWE Raw Appearance

After brief appearances at WWE Fastlane, "WWE NXT," and "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks, Jade Cargill's pre-official debut hype tour continued on "WWE Raw" Monday night, interacting with none other than "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a backstage segment.

Following encounters with Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley (the latter of which inspiring a "Becky Two Belts" whisper from Lynch) she made her way to the office of newly-anointed "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to make a defense of her "NXT" title against Hartwell official. That business was taken care of quickly before the pair was interrupted by Xia Li, who expressed a desire for a shot at Lynch's championship for the second time in as many weeks. While they set that aside for another day and Li departed after noting that she'd ask for her shot "on her time," Pearce let Lynch know that Li wasn't the last woman wanting her attention at the moment. Enter: Jade Cargill.

"Nice title," Cargill offered toward Lynch, who responded by simply saying, "Get in line." Cargill laughed to herself and said to Pearce, "She's funny," with the GM welcoming her to "Raw" and commenting on her blue boa, saying that she needed a red one instead. While it's been reported that Cargill will eventually be a "Raw" superstar, no debut has been set just yet — it stands to reason that we'll see more and more of her in the coming weeks on one piece of WWE programming or another.