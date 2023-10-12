Eric Bischoff Points Out Jade Cargill As An 'Interesting' Exception For WWE

Jade Cargill's arrival to WWE has attracted a lot of buzz, which was heightened when the former AEW TBS Champion made a special appearance on the WWE Fastlane pre-show alongside WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque. While many were expecting the company to change her ring name, WWE's newest signee was introduced with the same moniker she had assumed in AEW — her real name, Jade Cargill.

Speaking on the "83 Weeks" podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff pointed out the rarity of a WWE Superstar performing under their real name, especially one that was previously used in a promotion outside of WWE.

"There's no gimmick attorney Mike Dockins, trademark or copyright issues. But [the] point is, typically WWE wants to own that name, they want to merchandise that name," said Cargill. "So, they're basically doing a licensing deal with her as opposed to her showing up and being a talent, and they own the license or they own the trademarks. I think that's very interesting, and it does definitely break the paradigm. That is not what WWE normally does, over the decades. Fascinating to me."

Shortly after her signing was announced, Cargill told "The Ringer Wrestling Show" that keeping the Jade Cargill name was highly important to her when she considered joining WWE. "I built equity into it, and I've done outside PR. I put life into my name, so that's something that I didn't want to let go [of]," Cargill said.

As wrestling fans patiently wait for Cargill to emerge as a regular fixture on WWE television, Levesque recently noted that Cargill will debut when she is fully ready.

