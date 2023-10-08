Jade Cargill Debuts On WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show, Greeted By Triple H

After the official announcement of her signing last week, Jade Cargill made her onscreen debut during the kickoff show for WWE Fastlane tonight. Cargill arrived backstage in a white SUV, exiting to greet Triple H as cameras looked on. It was reported earlier that Cargill was present in Indianapolis, suggesting her appearance tonight.

It's very possible that Cargill will make her presence known beyond that initial appearance, especially considering the former AEW star was wearing her ring gear upon arrival. There is just one women's match on tonight's show, featuring IYO SKY defending the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Cargill could also get involved in some other kind of segment that has yet to be announced.

Prior to joining WWE, Cargill was a prominent member of the AEW roster, signing with the company in 2020. She debuted in a mixed tag team match, teaming with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Cargill would go on to become the first-ever TBS Champion, going on an extended undefeated streak before eventually losing the title to Kris Statlander earlier this year. Last month, Cargill returned after a few months off, competing in a rematch against Statlander. Cargill lost and exchanged an emotional goodbye with Statlander in the ring as a send-off.

Cargill previously had a tryout with WWE before opting to join AEW instead. As a result, the 31-year-old was able to come into the new company with a great deal of hype surrounding her signing.