Jade Cargill Reportedly Spotted In Indianapolis Ahead Of WWE Fastlane

Indianapolis, widely regarded as the racing capital of the world, is the destination for tonight's Fastlane and likely the place where Jade Cargill will get a headstart on her WWE career. According to PWInsider, Cargill has been spotted in the city ahead of the show, following earlier reports that the former AEW star would be in attendance for the premium live event as well as the upcoming "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" tapings in Nebraska and Oklahoma, respectively. The report did not provide any information on WWE's plans for Cargill, or who she will encounter in her debut appearance. Since signing a WWE contract last month, Cargill has not been shy about trash-talking the biggest women's wrestlers in the promotion via social media, even urging the WWE Universe to give her some answers on who her "first victim" should be.

Earlier, there were conflicting reports on whether Cargill would start on the "WWE NXT" brand or get fast-tracked to one of WWE's main roster shows. However, some of those doubts have been dispelled since WWE hyped Cargill's signing on recent episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown," with Corey Graves referring to her as "a game changer" on commentary, and even warning the women's division to brace for "the storm" coming their way imminently. As such, all signs do point to Cargill starting out on WWE's main roster instead of working her way through WWE's developmental system.

Cargill bowed out of AEW with a loss to reigning TBS Champion Kris Statlander on the September 15 episode of "AEW Rampage" where she received a rematch for the title she held for 508 days. Prior to that loss, Cargill's 60-match undefeated streak was ended by Statlander at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May.