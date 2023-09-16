AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/15 - TBS Championship On The Line, Huge Eight Man Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 15, 2023, coming to you from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

After successfully retaining her title against Robyn Renegade this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", Kris Statlander will be putting the TBS Championship on the line against Jade Cargill in a rematch. Statlander beat Cargill to become the titleholder at AEW Double or Nothing back in May, ending her undefeated streak in the process.

Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal will both be returning to action tonight as they join forces to take on The Kingdom. Daniels and Sydal last competed in an AEW ring on the July 28 episode of "Rampage", ultimately coming up short to Brian Cage and Big Bill in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn look to score a win tonight as they square off with "Pretty" Peter Avalon and The Outrunners in a non-title match. Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Gunn dethroned The House of Black at AEW All In, and most recently defended their title against the aforementioned Lethal, Jarrett, and Satnam Singh at All Out.

A huge eight man tag team match is set for tonight, as The Lucha Brothers and The Hardys join forces to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Butcher, and The Blade. Additionally, Aussie Open will be in action. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis most recently came up short to Le Sex Gods on the September 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite".

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho greet audiences at home as The Lucha Brothers, The Hardys, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Butcher, and The Blade are waiting in the ring.