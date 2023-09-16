AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/15 - TBS Championship On The Line, Huge Eight Man Tag Team Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 15, 2023, coming to you from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!
After successfully retaining her title against Robyn Renegade this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", Kris Statlander will be putting the TBS Championship on the line against Jade Cargill in a rematch. Statlander beat Cargill to become the titleholder at AEW Double or Nothing back in May, ending her undefeated streak in the process.
Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal will both be returning to action tonight as they join forces to take on The Kingdom. Daniels and Sydal last competed in an AEW ring on the July 28 episode of "Rampage", ultimately coming up short to Brian Cage and Big Bill in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.
AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn look to score a win tonight as they square off with "Pretty" Peter Avalon and The Outrunners in a non-title match. Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Gunn dethroned The House of Black at AEW All In, and most recently defended their title against the aforementioned Lethal, Jarrett, and Satnam Singh at All Out.
A huge eight man tag team match is set for tonight, as The Lucha Brothers and The Hardys join forces to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Butcher, and The Blade. Additionally, Aussie Open will be in action. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis most recently came up short to Le Sex Gods on the September 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite".
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho greet audiences at home as The Lucha Brothers, The Hardys, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Butcher, and The Blade are waiting in the ring.
The Lucha Brothers and The Hardys (w/ Brother Zay and Alex Abrahantes) vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Butcher, and The Blade (w/ Sonjay Dutt, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford)
Jarrett and Penta begin the action. The bell rings and Jarrett takes a shot at Penta. Penta responds with a superkick before Lethal and Fenix tag in. The Lucha Brothers deliver a double team to the now legal Butcher, and Jeff tags in. Jeff wears Butcher down, then tags Matt in. Butcher delivers a suplex to Matt and tags Lethal back in. Lethal sends Jeff into the top turnbuckle face first and tags Penta back in. Sabian and Dutt wear down Matt while the referee has his back turned before Jarrett tags back in and delivers a Russian Leg Sweep. Blade becomes legal and lands a chop, then follows it up with a pair of right hands.
Back from the break, Matt makes the hot tag to Fenix and delivers a kick to his jaw. He follows it up with a cutter and everyone is sent crashing to the outside. Abrahantes looks to fly, and Sabian and Dutt try stopping him. Abrahantes fights them off and launches off the top rope, but Singh catches him. The Lucha Brothers then work together and take him out.
Fenix and the now legal Blade return back into the ring, and Fenix delivers the Fenix Driver for the win.
Winners: The Lucha Brothers and The Hardys
After the match, The Righteous appear and stand tall over The Hardys.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac