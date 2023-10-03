Jade Cargill Reportedly Scheduled For WWE Fastlane, Upcoming Raw And SmackDown Tapings

Jade Cargill has made it clear that she intends to create a memorable legacy for herself in WWE, and according to a new report, Cargill may soon be taking her first steps as a WWE superstar. Per PWI Elite, the newly signed talent is currently penciled in to be at WWE's Fastlane premium live event, which emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 7. While Cargill is reportedly slated to be in attendance for the PLE, it's unknown if she will be appearing on screen.

During Monday's broadcast of "WWE Raw," Cargill posted a series of tweets directed at wrestling fans and the "Raw" locker room, teasing a confrontation with one of the members of the "Raw" women's division. "Just standing next to me is a blessing! So let me help YOU out. My first victim," Cargill wrote.

On the heels of these inviting tweets, PWI Elite is also reporting that Cargill is "tentatively scheduled" to be at upcoming tapings of "SmackDown" and "Raw" as well, in addition to Fastlane. As of this writing, it's unclear which of WWE's three brands Cargill will land on, but "early word" indicates that she will be assigned to "Raw" — the brand Rhea Ripley currently rules as WWE Women's World Champion.