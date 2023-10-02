WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/2 - Intercontinental Title Contract Signing, Shayna Baszler Vs. Nia Jax

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 2, 2023, coming to you live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California!

Coming off his win against Ludwig Kaiser last week, Tommaso Ciampa will be putting pen-to-paper for his upcoming Intercontinental Championship match with GUNTHER. The longest reigning titleholder made it crystal clear that he was enraged by the loss, with this not being the first time he's showing frustration with his Imperium teammates.

Shayna Baszler will be going head-to-head with Nia Jax. Since her return to WWE on September 11, Jax has sidelined Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, forced the tag team match between Baszler, Zoey Stark, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green to end in a no contest, and beat Stark in singles competition.

After his teammate Kofi Kingston came up short against Drew McIntyre last week, Xavier Woods looks to bring home a win for New Day as he goes one-on-one with Ivar of The Viking Raiders. During said matchup, Ivar blindsided Woods (who was at ringside), capturing the attention of Kingston and allowing McIntyre to land a Claymore Kick for the win.

Speaking of McIntyre, not only did he defeat Kingston last week, but he appeared on "Miz TV", finding himself in a heated verbal exchange with host The Miz which ultimately led to him headbutting "The A-Lister". In light of that, McIntyre will be making a second appearance on the talk show in what is sure to be a fiery confrontation.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are amongst those advertised to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.