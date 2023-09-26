WWE Announces The Signing Of Jade Cargill

WWE has today announced the signing of Jade Cargill. According to the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion, the former All Elite Wrestling star has inked a multi-year deal. Cargill will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

ESPN, the outlet that initially broke the news of Cargill's signing, said that it remains unclear if the 31-year-old will be heading straight to the main roster or if she will begin her WWE journey on the "WWE NXT" brand.

It was recently reported that Cargill was WWE-bound after departing AEW. Cargill's final match with Tony Khan's promotion was broadcast on the September 15 episode of "AEW Rampage," where she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship. Cargill, who first appeared for AEW in November 2020, is the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion in history after holding the gold for 508 days.

This story will be updated soon with more information.