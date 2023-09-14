Jade Cargill Reportedly Leaving AEW For WWE, May Have Already Wrestled Last AEW Match

Jade Cargill may have returned to AEW on Saturday's episode of "Collision," but it's a return that appears to be shockingly short-lived. Fightful Select is reporting that Cargill is now leaving AEW and is expected to sign with WWE.

The report indicates that Cargill's last AEW match may have already been taped, as she took on Kris Statlander Wednesday night in a TBS Championship match that will be broadcast on "AEW Rampage" on Friday. Fightful noted that AEW announcing, Cargill vs. Statlander 2 — a rematch of Cargill's first and only loss — for "Rampage" was surprising, though perhaps not as surprising as the result, which saw Statlander defeat Cargill clean in preparation for Cargill's exit. While Fightful could not confirm crucial details such as when Cargill's AEW contract expires or whether an official WWE offer had been made, and acknowledges that things can change, the report claims that "the wide rumor within rosters of both WWE and AEW is that Cargill will be heading to WWE."

Counting this week's "Rampage," Cargill has wrestled a total of 64 matches over the course of her two-and-a-half year career, all of them in AEW. If Fightful's reporting proves accurate, she would be the second major AEW wrestler to leave Tony Khan's "challenger brand" for the established pastures of Vince McMahon (and now Ari Emanuel), and the first homegrown AEW star to do so. AEW's first major defection came in 2022, when Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.