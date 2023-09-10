Jade Cargill Returns After Kris Statlander's Victorious Open Challenge On AEW Collision

Earlier this evening on "AEW Collision," Kris Statlander had an Open Challenge match against Robyn Renegade. Statlander was victorious in the match, however, that result did not exact sit well with the Renegade Twins. Following the pinfall, Charlette Renegade entered the ring and the duo proceeded to give Statlander more than she could handle.

With Statlander down at the hands of the Renegade Twins, Jade Cargill suddenly emerged at the top of the ramp. Cargill promptly entered the ring and cleared the Renegade Twins. Just as it looked like Cargill and Statlander would shake hands and perhaps even create a new alliance, Cargill hit Statlander.

Cargill has been away from All Elite Wrestling since the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in May where she lost her TBS Championship to Kris Statlander. With Cargill's return on "AEW Collision" tonight, it is likely only a matter of time until the former champion gets a rematch.