AEW Double Or Nothing Live Coverage (05/28): Four-Way World Title Match, Anarchy In The Arena

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of AEW Double or Nothing on May 28, 2023!

AEW returns to Las Vegas for their fifth Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. This year's show will be headlined by a "Four Pillars" four-way match for the AEW World Championship. MJF will be tasked with defending against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in the company's first four-way World title bout. Fresh of the success of last year's Anarchy in the Arena match, the "anything goes" free for all is returning as The Elite's Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks take on Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson.

From the women's division, both titles will be on the line as Jamie Hayter is scheduled to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm, plus Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Other title matches will see Wardlow put his TNT title on the line against Christian Cage in a Ladder match, plus FTR will defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

The House of Black will put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line in an Open House Rules open challenge, while Orange Cassidy will have to withstand 20 other challengers in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for the International Championship. Rounding out the card is Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match, plus Ethan Page and The Gunns will face The Hardys and HOOK in a six-man tag on the Buy-In pre-show.

