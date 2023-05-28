AEW Double Or Nothing Live Coverage (05/28): Four-Way World Title Match, Anarchy In The Arena
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of AEW Double or Nothing on May 28, 2023!
AEW returns to Las Vegas for their fifth Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. This year's show will be headlined by a "Four Pillars" four-way match for the AEW World Championship. MJF will be tasked with defending against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in the company's first four-way World title bout. Fresh of the success of last year's Anarchy in the Arena match, the "anything goes" free for all is returning as The Elite's Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks take on Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson.
From the women's division, both titles will be on the line as Jamie Hayter is scheduled to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm, plus Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Other title matches will see Wardlow put his TNT title on the line against Christian Cage in a Ladder match, plus FTR will defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
The House of Black will put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line in an Open House Rules open challenge, while Orange Cassidy will have to withstand 20 other challengers in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for the International Championship. Rounding out the card is Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match, plus Ethan Page and The Gunns will face The Hardys and HOOK in a six-man tag on the Buy-In pre-show.
Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.
Buy In: The Hardys & Hook vs. Ethan Page & The Gunns
Hook and Austin lock up to start. Austin works the left wrist before switching to a headlock. Hook goes for a left ankle lock but Austin reaches the ropes. Hook slams Austin down and then tags Matt, who leaps in with an arm breaker. Jeff comes in for his first match in a year. Jeff elbow drops and covers. Hook returns and slams both Gunns before taking Page down. Hardys and Hook clothesline their opponents out of the ring. The heels recollect on the ramp as Hardys and Hook break it up. Hook punches Page off the apron. Hook returns to the ring and gets hit by a facebuster by Austin.
Page holds Hook in the heel corner while the ref is distracted. Hook gets dragged back as Austin tags back in. He gloats too long and goes for a corner spear but Hook evades. Page tags in and cuts Hook off again, but Hook slams Page out of his way to tag Matt. Matt and Colten meet in the middle before Colten is taken to the corner for Deletes. Side Effect connects on Colten and then Ethan. Isaiah Kassidy is outside with a neck brace on when The Gunns rip the brace off. Matt is then cornered by the heels despite Jeff trying to intervene.
Matt throws Ethan into the turnbuckle, but Colten tags in and tries to stop him. Colten gets tossed out so Austin charges and falls over the top rope. Matt crawls over to tag, except Jeff and Hook are pulled off. Colten backdrops Matt and tags Austin who applies a headlock on the mat. Page gets the tag and misses an elbow drop. Matt capitalizes with a DDT and tags Jeff. Jeff works both Gunns for a moment with legdrops and dropkicks. He gets a nearfall on Austin. Hardy kicks Austin out of the corner and then splashes for a cover. Jeff gets stopped briefly until he tags Hook.
Hook throws hands at Page and then hits a cradle suplex. Hook is backed to the heel corner and catches a hand. Hook flips Ethan down to the mat for an armbreaker until Colten breaks it. Matt tags in as Hook clotheslines Page. Jeff runs in for the corner splash, but Austin intervenes. Matt gets dropped by The Gunns, but Jeff breaks the pin with a Swanton Bomb. Page and Hook are legal again as Hook eats a boot to the face. Hook gets triple teamed until Hardys hit Twist of Fate on Gunns. Page turns around to all three opponents. Twist of Fates are followed by Redrum and Page taps out.
Winners: Hook & The Hardys
Matt Hardy now owns Ethan Page's contract.