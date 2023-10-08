Triple H Addresses Jade Cargill's Absence From WWE Fastlane, When We'll See Her On TV

Jade Cargill later made an appearance on the WWE Fastlane WWE kickoff show, emerging from a white SUV, where she was greeted by WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque. While WWE showed Cargill arriving at the venue on the pre-show, the former AEW TBS Champion was not featured on the main show, leaving many fans to speculate when they might see her as an official fixture on WWE television. On the WWE Fastlane press conference, Levesque provided an answer.

"When she's ready to blow the roof off everything we do," Levesque said. "There is one thing that I am, it's patient for stuff like this. Her ability and rise has been incredibly quick. This is a different system, this is a different level of everything. What doesn't exist elsewhere, exists here, that opportunity to learn at a different level and get to a different place, it's just the way it is. One thing I've learned about her in the short time I've known her is that she's ready for it all. She's ready to dig in. She's ready to work her ass off. She wants to be the best. When I talked about that team thing, she's ready to be on this team and drive everybody on the team. It's exciting to see."

As the anticipation for Cargill's WWE in-ring debut continues to grow, Levesque reiterated that she will reappear whenever she is ready. Though it's unknown when Cargill will be fully equipped, Levesque is confident that she will "knock it out of the park" on WWE television.

"Everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her. I think that's going to create some incredible programming. When she's ready, she's gonna be huge," Levesque said.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit the WWE Fastlane Press Conference and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.