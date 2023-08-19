WWE SmackDown 8/18/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We must be in a good mood this week, because we're going to say something positive about LA Knight! Well, an LA Knight match. Well, a thing that happened in an LA Knight match that primarily involved The Miz. But still!

LA Knight vs. Austin Theory was a largely unspectacular contest with the most predictable finish in the history of the world (not literally, but almost literally), and it became particularly obvious when Miz came down to do commentary that he'd be costing Knight the match so their feud could continue while Theory stays involved in the US title picture. Miz is pretty much always entertaining on commentary, but this time he went above and beyond. While doing the usual schtick where he insults his opponent, Knight and Theory ended up outside the ring and next to the announce table. In mid-sentence, without even pausing for breath, Miz immediately pivoted to basically cutting a promo on Knight to his face. Miz was all fired up, too, the best kind of Miz, the "cutting a possibly shoot promo on Daniel Bryan on 'Talking Smack'" kind of Miz, and the second-best part was that his rant about how Knight was basically just a walking catchphrase felt like it was quoted verbatim from one of our columns. Thanks for reading, Mike!

The actual best part, though, was that for a good portion of Miz' rant, Knight is just repeatedly banging Theory's head against the announce table. That seems to be his entire response to Miz in that moment — to treat Austin Theory's head like a basketball, wordlessly countering Miz' rain of insults with the physical equivalent of "Oh yeah? Well say that again to this guy's face after I beat it into blood pudding. It was pretty great. He might be growing on us a little. Maybe. Like, an unspeakably tiny amount.