Edge Defeats Sheamus On SmackDown In Toronto, In What Could Be His Final WWE Match

If fans just witnessed the final night of Edge's in-ring WWE career, the legendary Hall of Famer certainly went out with a bang. For the first time in his 25-year WWE tenure, Edge would take on close friend Sheamus in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" in his home town of Toronto, and he came away with a hard-fought and emotional triumph.

With his wife Beth Phoenix and daughters at ringside, Edge was met with a thunderous ovation in the Scotiabank Arena and came out decked in the colors of his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs. After an entertaining back-and-forth clash with "The Celtic Warrior" Edge was able to kick out of a Celtic Cross and a Brogue Kick before nailing two trademark spears to score a pinfall victory to close the "SmackDown" broadcast, which ended with his iconic music playing, his pyro blasting, and the man himself embracing Sheamus.

In the lead-up to Friday night's show, the 49-year-old revealed his contract with WWE would expire after the bout against Sheamus, leading to speculation regarding a potential retirement from in-ring competition. Edge did not address the rumours of his potential exit from WWE on the "SmackDown" broadcast, though he did cut a post-show promo saying it was likely his last time wrestling for the Toronto crowd.