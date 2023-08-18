Edge Jokes About Marriage Contract With Wife Beth Phoenix After WWE Retirement

As Edge nears his final match on his current WWE contract, he is thinking about how he'll adjust to life outside of professional wrestling.

"I've put some thought into [retirement] but not a lot," Edge said in an interview with ET Canada.

Edge doesn't think he'll be able to truly entertain the idea of his retirement seriously until he's in the locker room for his final match. "The Rated-R Superstar" says that he currently has a contract with his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to help aid in his transition though, should he decide to hang up his boots.

"Every time I walk into the room, the music needs to hit and there needs to [be] at least sparklers," Edge joked, saying that his daughters will be responsible for handling his pyrotechnics.

Edge is set to face Sheamus on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," the final match on his current WWE contract. Edge has said in the past that this year might be his last, noting last year that he'd marked 30 years in the business, with 2023 marking his 25th year under the "Edge" moniker.

Edge retired once before, in 2011 after suffering a neck injury, which led to nine years of inactivity. He returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant, then returned again, winning the 2021 Rumble from the number-one position, which – while he was unsuccessful in his WrestleMania title challenge – marked a new beginning for his career.

