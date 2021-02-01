WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match Sunday to secure his place in the main event of WrestleMania 37 in April.

After his victory, Edge spoke to WWE Network for a backstage interview. Edge, who returned to action at last year’s Rumble after a nine-year retirement, said he was still processing the turn of the events.

“If you had told me four years ago that I’d be in the Royal Rumble, enter the match first, win it, and go onto WrestleMania…. I feel like I still need to pinch myself and feel like I’m going to wake up,” he said.

Edge added that Christian’s comeback made his moment all the more memorable.

“It still doesn’t make sense. And for Christian to also be in there…if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they’d say its impossible, it can’t never happen. Yet, here we are.”

Edge said he plans to enjoy the road to WrestleMania rather than analyzing his miraculous recovery from a career-ending neck injury.

“I still don’t get it,” he admitted. “I think I’m going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. I’m going to stop analyzing why and how. F–k it, it’s happening and its awesome, and I feel great and I have my best friend back with me again. I couldn’t be happier.”

Edge became only the fifth Superstar in history to enter either #1 or #2 and win the Royal Rumble match. The previous four were Shawn Michaels in 1995, Vince McMahon in 1999, Chris Benoit in 2004, and Rey Mysterio in 2006.

See below to watch Edge’s interview: