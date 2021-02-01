Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian made an unexpected in-ring comeback during Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, entering at the #24 position.

The return was particularly shocking since Captain Charisma told The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast last year that there is “zero chance” of him returning to the ring for another match. Although Christian had a brief match on RAW against Randy Orton last June, this was his first real in-ring action since March 2014.

After the 2021 Royal Rumble went off the air, Christian caught up WWE Network for a backstage interview.

“It was surreal [to be in the ring after 7 years] to be honest with you,” said Christian. “I didn’t know what to expect. You know its funny, everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that’s exactly what happened to me. I got hit once and I was like, ‘ok, its on.’ This is what I was born to do, so I felt like I was home.”

Christian said he went to great lengths to keep his comeback a secret.

“I was playing coy all day in the locker room since nobody knew what was going on. It was a fun surprise.”

When asked to react on his best friend and former tag team partner, Edge, winning the men’s Rumble match, Christian said, “If I couldn’t win it, I’m glad he did.”

What’s next for Christian? “All I was ever promised was one more match. That could be it,” he said.

See below to watch the interview: