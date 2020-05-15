In recent years we've seen the returns of Daniel Bryan and Edge after what were presumed to be career-ending injuries. Christian also had to hang up his boots due to concussion-related injuries with his last match coming in 2014.

But with those aforementioned returns, Christian was asked if he could follow the routes of Edge or Bryan when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"It's a much different injury. I get that a lot now that [Edge] has come back, 'Oh, you're next, right?' No, because it's a different injury," revealed Christian. "When I was younger maybe I would have explored it a bit more, but I'm not. I'm pretty content with where I'm at and the things I'm doing. People ask me and I keep telling them that there is zero chance I will be back in the ring wrestling."

Edge and Christian's podcast wrapped late last year which was right around the time that Edge stepped back into the ring for any physical activity since his retirement. Christian was asked if Edge's impending return was the catalyst for them to end E&C's Pod of Awesomeness.

"We made the decision to wrap up the podcast before we even knew this was a possibility," Christian said of Edge returning. "It had more to do with the fact that Beth [Phoenix] was back on the road announcing and he was gonna have more fatherly duties at home. It seems like it's just once a week for a couple of hours but there's more that goes into it than that. It's time-consuming and he had to put some things in front of it which I understood. So, that was the timing of that."

Christian is currently a contributor for WWE Backstage and he was asked if he would be open to a more hands-on role with WWE such as that of an agent.

"Yeah, obviously I still work closely with WWE. I'd never close the door on anything so if the opportunity was ripe and it worked out, then we'll see what happens. I always have my ears open to hear anything," Christian said while joking that he's still "relatively young."

"The cool thing about this business is taking the knowledge you've gained that people have passed onto you and then you pass it along to the next generation. Like I said, I never close the door on anything so we'll see what happens."

As a 20-time WWE champion, it's just a matter of time until Christian goes into the WWE Hall of Fame and he shared his thoughts on when that might be.

"I am in my own hall of fame, that's all that matters. [Laughs] I don't know. It's funny as that's literally the thing I get asked most when I do interviews or I meet people, especially around WrestleMania time. I'm legit flattered that people see me in that light and wanna see me in there. But it's also not something I think about on a daily basis or something I lose sleep over. It's not," revealed Christian.

"So, this is not gonna be the last year of it. Next year won't be the last year of it. 10 years from now won't be the last year. So, it's not something I lose sleep over and it is what it is. I do appreciate people seeing me in that kind of light."

Christian is keeping busy outside of wrestling as he acts and produces in the film Cagefighter which also stars Jon Moxley. He discussed how he got involved with that project.

"A couple of years ago, I had done an independent movie in Saskatchewan, which is where we shot this movie as well, called SuperGrid. The producer of that movie was friends with a producer on this movie," said Christian. "With wrestling being heavily involved in the film, he said, 'Hey, you should talk to Jay [Christian]. Send him the script and have him take a look at it.' They sent it to me and I made a couple of suggestions on it. They asked me if I wanted to come onboard as a producer and I was like, 'Yeah, sure.' If nothing else, it would be great to have a credit to my name.'"

Christian helped cast Moxley into the role of Randy Stone as he always pictured Mox in the role while reading it. He added that it worked out where they were casting just as Moxley became a free agent.

"Within a couple of days of him becoming a free agent, we called him and he read it, liked it and came onboard," stated Christian.

Christian produced and stars in the upcoming film "Cagefighter", also featuring current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell. "Cagefighter" will make it's world debut on May 16th via FITE.tv.

