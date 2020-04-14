Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian recently commented on a potential in-ring return for the company while appearing on the "Hall of Fame" podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Above is a clip of the question and below is the full episode.

Christian was asked if the recent WWE 24 special and in-ring return of his good friend, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, gave him any hopes of a WWE comeback. Christian said they are two different injuries, but he's already accomplished what he wanted to in WWE, besides headlining WrestleMania, and he doesn't see how he would ever get medically cleared to compete.

"I mean, it's one of those things, right? It's a completely different injury," Christian said. "You know... I'm pretty content with all that I've accomplished in WWE. I've pretty much accomplished everything I've ever wanted to do, except main event WrestleMania, and let's be honest - how many people actually get a chance to do that?

"It's one of those... I'm 46 years old, you know... and I had some concussion issues. It's just a matter of... you know, I don't see it happening. I'm medically disqualified. I just don't... I'm not sure how I would ever get cleared."

Christian, a WWE Grand Slam Champion who first signed with the company in 1998 and also held the World Heavyweight Title in TNA, was forced to retire after suffering a concussion during a Fatal 4 Way with Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler on the March 24, 2014 RAW episode. Christian earned a title shot from then-Intercontinental Champion Big E by winning that Fatal 4 Way, but he never competed for the title due to the concussion. The Fatal 4 Way was his final pro wrestling match. While he retired due to concussion issues, Edge recently returned after suffering a neck injury 9 years ago.

Christian currently serves as an analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage program.