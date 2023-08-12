Edge Set To Take On Sheamus For The First Time Ever On Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Edge will celebrate his 25th anniversary with WWE in his hometown of Toronto, Canada next Friday night, and the Hall of Famer now has an opponent locked in. Edge made a surprise cameo on the August 11th edition of "WWE SmackDown" in Calgary to address the crowd and reflect on his rollercoaster career with the company, which has included countless title reigns and main event matches.

"The Rated R Superstar" would then begin to delve into his relationship with Sheamus, explaining how the former world champion helped him regain his confidence and revive his pro wrestling career in 2019 after a lengthy absence due to a supposedly career-ending injury. Edge then called out "The Celtic Warrior" to challenge him to a first-time match. The two stars exchanged pleasantries and photos from their mountain bike adventure four years earlier before Sheamus accepted the challenge for next week's episode of "SmackDown" at the Scotiabank Arena.

Despite both veterans being in the same locker room on either side of Edge's initial retirement, the pair have never squared off inside the squared circle. As a result, Toronto will get to experience a piece of history, as well as potentially watching their hometown hero in action for the final time.