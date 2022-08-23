Edge Makes Huge Announcement About His Future After WWE Raw

Unlike the last time, when he was forced to retire due to injury, Edge has the opportunity to go out on his own terms more than a decade later. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed Monday night that he plans to hang up the wrestling tights for good next year.

Edge made the announcement while addressing his hometown fans in Toronto, shortly after his victory over Damian Priest on 8/22 "WWE Raw" at the Scotiabank Arena.

"On July 1st, 1992, I had my first wrestling match here as Adam Copeland," Edge said. "I just knew I'd be standing in front of you guys one day, I just knew it. What I didn't dream of is that I'd have to retire for nine years, and fight with every fiber of my being to get this back. And all of you are the reason for that!"

"This is a reciprocal relationship," Edge continued. "I just went toe-to-toe with one of the best talents and future of this industry in Damian Priest."

At this point, Edge disclosed his plans to retire after WWE's next event in Toronto next August.

"I hope to come back one last time here in Toronto," Edge stressed. "Looking at the calendar, we usually come here [to Toronto] in August. So, next August, I guarantee each and every one of you [that I'll be back here]. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.

"Hey, it's OK, man. This is the place for me to do it [retire]. I mean this when I say it — I love all of you, and in case you missed it, I love being Canadian!"

Edge, an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, ended his emotional speech by starting a "Go Leafs!" chant.

It is unknown if Edge is scheduled to wrestle a match at the upcoming Clash at the Castle. However, the post-match events after he defeated Priest (his wife Beth Phoenix saved him from a Judgment Day beatdown) seemed to indicate that the rivalry between Edge and Finn Balor's stable will continue going into the event in Cardiff, Wales.