WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/22) - Edge Vs. Damian Priest, Trish Stratus To Return, Women's Tag Team Semi-Finals Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on August 22, 2022!

Tonight's show will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario!

Edge looks to seek his revenge on Damian Priest of Judgment Day in his hometown. Edge founded Judgment Day in late February of this year and recruited Priest to help him gain the upper hand in his feud with AJ Styles. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, however, the duo would turn on Edge during the June 6 edition of "Raw", with Finn Balor assisting them and taking over as the leader of the group. Edge was written off programming, but made his return as a face at Summerslam. Along with his allies, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, he has been looking to make Judgment Day pay for what they did to him over the last few weeks.

Dakota Kai and IYO Sky will also be facing Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a semi-finals match as part of the tournament to win the vacant Women's Tag Team Championship. The winner will advance to the finals, where they will face either Toxic Attraction or Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Kai and Sky have had their issues with Bliss and Asuka ever since the duo, along with Bayley, caused a match between the two to end in a disqualification on the August 1 episode of the show. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has also been their ally over the past few weeks as she looks to seek revenge for Bayley, Sky and Kai's attack on Becky Lynch's separated shoulder.

Toronto born women's wrestling legend Trish Stratus will also be making her return to the company during tonight's show. Stratus' last appearance for the company occurred at Summerslam 2019 in a losing effort to Charlotte Flair at the same location of tonight's show.