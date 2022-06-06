Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

As of late this evening, one match was announced for tonight’s show.

Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley (*Winner to challenge Bianca Belair for the “Raw” Women’s Championship)

WWE also announced late this evening that The Judgement Day has vowed to add a new member tonight.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear one night after he overcame a torn pectoral muscle to defeat Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.

Plus, it was announced on last Monday’s “Raw” that Maryse will return to WWE programming tonight.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

Please share today’s Viewing Party coverage on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]