Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is out next to a big hometown pop.

The bell ring s and they stare each other down. They tangle and shove each other some, in and out of the corner. They break and have more words. They go at it again, unloading on each other. Trish sends Flair across the ring. Flair takes Trish down and goes for the Figure Four but Trish kicks her away. Trish plays to the crowd as a "you still got it!" chant starts up. Flair with a big kick to the gut. Trish counters a move and sends Flair out through the ropes to the floor. Trish kicks through the ropes. Trish leaps off the apron and tackles Flair on the floor, mounting her with more offense.

Flair uses the steps to drop Trish on the floor and show off some. Flair launches Trish into the barrier now. The referee counts but Flair brings it back into the ring, kicking Trish in the gut. Flair works Trish around the ring now before grounding her on the mat with a knee to the back. Flair with a big overhead throw and a kip up. Flair mocks Trish to the crowd. Flair boots Trish around and talks trash, telling her to get up. Flair uses the ropes and chokes Trish as the referee counts.

Flair plays to the crowd about how easy this is. Flair goes for a side slam but Trish turns it into a 2 count. Flair comes right back with a big right hand. Flair drops a knee to Trish's back. Flair continues to take her time and punish Trish, pushing her around and talking trash on the mat now. Flair mocks Trish some more and rubs it into the crowd. Flair disrespects Trish in the corner and works her over. Trish tackles Flair out of the corner and unloads out of nowhere. Trish mounts Flair in the corner with strikes. Flair sends Trish to the apron and knocks her off with a huge running boot to the face. The referee counts but Flair breaks it by holding the ropes open. The referee counts again. Trish comes in and Flair unloads with knees and strikes to the head.

Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but she misses as Trish moves. Trish drops Flair face-first. Trish gets up and slaps Flair. Flair with a big boot to the knee. Flair slaps Trish and talks more trash. Trish counters and unloads on Flair with chops. Trish licks her hands and delivers another big chop to the chest. Trish runs into a big boot in the corner. Flair goes to the second rope but Trish catches her with a scissors headstand. Flair counters that but Trish pulls herself to the top and they trade shots up high. Flair goes for a huge powerbomb from the top but Trish turns it into a big hurricanrana from up high. Flair still kicks out at 2.

Flair ducks a Chick Kick. They tangle and Flair levels Trish with a big boot but Trish still kicks out at 2. Flair starts delivering knees and working on the legs of Trish now, keeping her down. Flair goes for the Figure Four now but Trish blocks it and rolls her into a 2 count. Trish catches Flair in a Figure Four of her own now. Trish bridges into Flair's Figure Eight as the crowd pops and the referee checks on everything. The hold is broken and Flair makes it to the bottom rope as fans boo.

Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Flair goes for a Spear but hits the corner as Trish moves. Trish comes back with Stratusfaction but Flair still kicks out at 2. More "this is awesome!" chants now. Flair and Trish trade big shots from their knees, fighting up to their feet. Trish unloads with chops. Trish tackles Flair for a jackknife cover and a 2 count. Trish comes back with a Chick Kick for a close 2 count. Trish shows some frustration now. Trish waits for Flair to get back up, looking to put her away. Flair turns around and hits a big boot to the face. Flair applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring.

Flair keeps the hold locked in and starts to bridge into the Figure Eight. Trish taps out for the finish.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

