Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SummerSlam Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- The 2019 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. We see fans filing into the arena. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on the panel.

The panel runs down tonight's card. We go to ringside with Sam Roberts and JBL. They lead us to a video package on Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We go back to the panel and The Miz has joined them. Miz talks about Ziggler and Goldberg, and looks forward to getting Ziggler in the ring on tomorrow's RAW. Miz says it's important to respect the Legends who paved the way. Miz goes on and predicts we will see a Spear and a Jackhammer. Miz stays on the panel as Coach brings up Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. We get a video package for that match.

The panel discusses tonight's WWE Title match. We go to JBL and Roberts at ringside. JBL praises Kofi and says this match could steal the show. They go on and JBL says this could be a career-defining moment for Kofi if he wins. We get a video for Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Flair now. Flair cuts a promo on Stratus and says she will bow to The Queen tonight. Coach brings up The Fiend vs. Finn Balor and we get a video package on the Firefly Fun House. Sam and JBL discuss the match next. We go back to the panel and they also discuss Bray Wyatt and Balor, as WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley joins the panel to give his expertise on the bizarre build-up to the match. The panel goes over tonight's three Kickoff matches now. Coach leads us to a video package on Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon.

Kayla is backstage with Owens. He talks about fighting for his career tonight and says he put his career on the line because he knew he could get Shane in the ring if he did, and that's all he needs. We go back to JBL and Sam. JBL says this will be an awesome match for him. We go back to the panel. The Network has had a lot of audio/video technical difficulties today already. Coach shows us how the arena is starting to fill up. We go backstage to Finn Balor when The OC walks up - RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. They talk about AJ taking care of Ricochet tonight. AJ brings up Balor vs. The Fiend and offers their help. AJ says if Balor wants The OC's help, just say when. They tease him with "too sweets" as they back out of the locker room and Balor looks on.

We get a video package on Ricochet vs. Styles. JBL and Sam discuss the match, as does the panel. Coach leads us to a video package on the recent mystery attacks on Roman Reigns. The panel discusses the storyline and a possible reveal. Coach sends us to ringside.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak

We go ringside to Vic Joseph, Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. Out first comes Oney Lorcan. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is out next.