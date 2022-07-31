WWE Hall of Famer Edge has made his WWE return.

Edge made his return while helping The Mysterios beat The Judgement Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest at SummerSlam in Nashville.

He also got his revenge against the stable. Edge has been out of action since the June 6 episode of “Raw,” after Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley attacked him and kicked him out of The Judgement Day stable he founded.

Vignettes of his return had been airing since WWE Money In The Bank. The vignettes mentioned his rivalries with several WWE stars including John Cena, Randy Orton, Mick Foley, and the late Eddie Guerrero.

Below is a video of Edge’s return:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]