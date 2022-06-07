‘The Judgement Day’ has a new member.

During the 6/6 episode of Monday Night RAW, ‘The Judgement Day’ turned on ‘The Rated R Superstar’, Edge, and in the process, claimed Finn Balor as their new member.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of ‘RAW’, WWE teased that ‘The Judgement Day’ would be adding a new member and during the segment, the first-ever Universal Champion, Finn Balor came down to the ring and proclaimed that he had a ‘calling’ to join the now formerly Edge-led group. However, Damian Priest attacked Edge, leading to Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor joining in on the beatdown.

Edge, Priest, and Ripley defeated the team of the aforementioned Balor alongside AJ Styles and Liv Morgan at last night’s WWE Hell In A Cell premium live event.

Edge began forming ‘The Judgement Day’ faction during night two of WrestleMania 38, this past April when Damian Priest attacked AJ Styles during the latter’s match against Edge, which led to Edge securing the victory. The attack on Styles led to a rematch between Edge and Styles at the following month’s WrestleMania Backlash event, where Rhea Ripley would make her allegiance known after attacking Styles, to again, lead to an Edge victory over ‘The Phenomenal One’.

Over the past few weeks, Edge posted numerous photos on social media of many WWE stars, both current and former in a tease of the stable adding new members, however, the tables were turned on the 11-time World Champion during tonight’s show.

