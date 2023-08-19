Edge To WWE SmackDown Crowd In Toronto: 'This Is My Last Time In Front Of Y'all'

WWE fans still don't have a concrete answer as to whether the "Rated R Superstar" is officially retired from the company, but Edge cut a promo to the "WWE SmackDown" live crowd after the broadcast went off the air following his match with Sheamus — a match many believe could be the star's final match with the company — shedding at least a little bit of light on the situation.

In a video posted to Twitter by a user named Dylan Melanson, Edge is seen speaking in the middle of the ring following his victory. "What I can say, is this is my last time in front of y'all," he said, to a chorus of boos from his hometown crowd of Toronto. "I don't think I could make it a full... to get here again for another match. I'm just being honest with you."

Edge also instructed the crowd to "not let that be a downer," because the fans gave him an amazing experience. He said he will never forget it.

"And when I'm 84-years-old and don't remember much, you're damn sure I'm going to remember this," he said before thanking the crowd and walking out of the ring to his theme music.

Later, WWE's official Twitter account would post a snippet of the speech, in which Edge says he doesn't know what the future holds and needs to ask his family, who were sitting ringside, what they want him to do.

After #SmackDown went off the air, @EdgeRatedR gave the WWE Universe an update on the status of his careerâ€¦ 👀🤘 pic.twitter.com/f2BbEh7JnI — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2023

Before the match, Edge addressed the retirement rumors, saying "SmackDown" was the final match on his current WWE deal. As of this writing, neither the star nor WWE have commented on any official retirement.