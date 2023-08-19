Austin Theory Defeats LA Knight On WWE SmackDown, Wins Opportunity To Regain US Title

On Friday night's "WWE SmackDown," the "YEAH" Movement looked like it might be getting a chance at gold after LA Knight interjected himself into a conversation happening on "The Grayson Waller Effect" and ended up in a United States Championship #1 contender's match. Unfortunately for Knight, The Miz finding his way to the commentary table shortly thereafter signified the beginning of the end for that optimism.

After Knight convinced Adam Pearce to greenlight the match with former champion Austin Theory, Miz joined the party and took a seat at the announce desk, casting an ominous shadow over Knight's chances. The two had a few interactions over the course of the match, but the fateful interference came late. With Knight fully in control, Miz's distraction lured him into a chase around the ring, ultimately leading to Knight clotheslining "The A-Lister" over the ropes (though it took a couple tries). The sideshow proved to be just enough for Theory to take advantage via rollup, grabbing Knight's tights for the pin and securing a shot at regaining the US title he lost just a week ago.

The door is now wide open for a Knight/Miz feud to continue, perhaps until Payback a few weeks from now. Theory, meanwhile, finds himself with a rematch against the man who took his championship, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.