Possible Matches And Likely Absences At WWE Payback 2023

With Payback fast approaching on the WWE calendar in a matter of weeks, no matches have been officially announced for the September 9 card. However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter offers up some ideas as to what WWE's creative team may have in the works.

Seth Rollins appears destined to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura following the recent heel turn of the "King Of Strong Style." Additionally, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus inside a steel cage is expected to make the card.

Other matches perhaps on tap include The Miz taking on LA Knight, and something between The Judgment Day and the team of Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, who have been dealing with Finn Balor's crew as of late. There also will likely be a match for the WWE Women's Championship in some capacity with IYO SKY potentially facing some combination of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair.

However, don't expect to acknowledge the "Tribal Chief" as Payback as Roman Reigns has not been advertised for the show and currently isn't in an active storyline that would bring him to the show after he beat Jey Uso at SummerSlam. As for the Usos, a match between the two brothers is something fans are anticipating, but that is being held off for now in order to allow for more time to build to the encounter down the line.