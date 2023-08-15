Video: See Trish Stratus' Reaction To WWE Cage Match Against Becky Lynch

While Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus were unable to settle their differences at WWE SummerSlam 2023, due to the match was removed from the show less than a week out, they were also unable to settle the August 14 episode of "WWE Raw," wrestling to a double count out. Now, the Lynch-Stratus saga must end the way many a longstanding rivalry has in the past, with the two squaring off in a steel cage match on next week's episode of "Raw."

As one would expect, Stratus wasn't entirely thrilled with the development, something that was captured in a Digital Exclusive posted on social media after the show. She did grow to like the idea a bit more, however, after a pep talk from ally Zoey Stark. Calling it a blessing in disguise, Stark reminded Stratus of her past WWE accomplishments, noting that there'd be no Lynch or Stark without Stratus and that the cage match would be an opportunity for Stratus to prove she's the greatest of all time.

Even with the renewed confidence, the match could be a tall order for Stratus, who will be competing in the first-ever steel cage match of her career. This is a stark contrast for Lynch, who will be competing in her fourth cage match overall — and her second this year, after she defeated Bayley on the February 6 edition of "Raw." Lynch has a 2-1 record overall in cage matches, having also defeated Asuka and Charlotte in a three-way match at a live event, and losing to Alexa Bliss on a January 2017 episode of "WWE SmackDown."