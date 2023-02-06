WWE Raw Live Coverage (02/06) - Steel Cage Match, Fatal Four Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match, And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on February 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida!

After weeks of animosity, "The Man" Becky Lynch will finally have the chance to get her hands on "The Role Model" Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Lynch coerced Bayley into accepting her challenge for the match after dragging her fellow Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai out to ringside and looked to attack her with a chair if she was given the answer that she wasn't looking for. The bout was originally set to take place at "Raw XXX", but never came to be after Bayley, Kai and IYO SKY blindsided Lynch with an attack before the bell rang.

With "Elimination Chamber" quickly approaching on February 18, a Fatal Four-Way Qualifier Match will be held to determine the final participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, as Piper Niven will go head-to-head with Michin, Carmella, and Candice LeRae. The winner of tonight's match will join Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Asuka, and Nikki Cross for a chance to earn a shot at Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at "WrestleMania 39". If that wasn't enough, this will also be Carmella's in-ring return to WWE, with her last match being on the July 18 episode of "Raw" when she went one-on-one with Belair in a title match.

United States Champion Austin Theory will be defending his title in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in the Men's Elimination Chamber match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano. Tonight, the final two participants will be determined, as Montez Ford of The Street Profits will be squaring off with Elias while his teammate Angelo Dawkins will face Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Additionally, Belair, Theory, Rollins, the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes, and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley are set to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.

We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Edge and Beth Phoenix head to the ring.