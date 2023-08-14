WWE Raw Live Coverage 8/14 - Major Grudge Match, We Hear From Shinsuke Nakamura

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 14, 2023, coming to you from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!

While Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions back in May with some aid from Zoey Stark, Lynch has her shot at redemption tonight as the two collide in a grudge match with Stark banned from ringside. Lynch has had no shortage of issues with Stratus and Stark, with the latter duo even going as far as attempting to outsmart Lynch as a means for Stratus to avoid the rematch with her altogether a couple of weeks ago.

Not only did Shinsuke Nakamura score a win over Bronson Reed last week, but he also stepped in to join forces with Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes to emerge victorious over Judgment Day after an injured Sami Zayn was unable to compete in the match. However, following the conclusion of the match, Nakamura betrayed his teammates with an attack on Rollins and headed to the back. Tonight, Nakamura will shed some light on his actions and provide an explanation.

Raquel Rodriguez has been vying for the chance to get her hands on her former best friend Rhea Ripley after the Women's World Heavyweight Champion sidelined Rodriguez's tag team partner, Liv Morgan, a few weeks ago. This led to a brawl at ringside between the pair during last week's edition of "Raw", and the next chapter in their rivalry looks to be written tonight.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, Rollins, Rhodes, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are amongst those scheduled to be in town.