Update On Roman Reigns' Upcoming Schedule In Light Of WWE SummerSlam Injury

Throughout Roman Reigns' near three-year title reign, the "Tribal Chief" has been very fortunate to have not missed a significant period of time with injury. As such, it was a bit of a concern Tuesday morning, when reports emerged that Reigns suffered an injury during his SummerSlam match with Jey Uso, though he was ultimately able to finish the bout, with Jimmy Uso shockingly helping him to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fightful Select has confirmed earlier reports that Reigns did indeed suffer an injury during the SummerSlam main event, and that the injury occurred early in the contest. As of now, it doesn't appear serious enough to affect immediate plans, as Reigns is scheduled to appear on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, where a special "Hail to the Chief" segment will be held in his honor, and his other scheduled appearances haven't yet been changed.

While Reigns' status thus far remains unaltered as far as appearances go, a lot of questions still remain regarding the nature of the injury. As of now, it has yet to be revealed what injury Reigns suffered, and there is no word on the severity of it, and whether it will prevent him from wrestling for the foreseeable future.