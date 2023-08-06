Jimmy Uso Turns On Jey, Helps Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed WWE Title At SummerSlam

Almost three years after their iconic I Quit Hell in a Cell match during the pandemic, the story between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso continued in the main event of WWE SummerSlam — and the latest twist saw Jimmy Uso turn heel and cost his twin brother the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. After the ongoing disintegration of The Bloodline following the events of WrestleMania 39, Reigns has been embroiled in a rivalry with his cousins and was pinned for the first time since 2019 at last month's Money in the Bank premium live event.

After a slow start on Saturday night in Detroit, which has become the trademark for Reigns' title defenses, the foreign objects were introduced as Jey set up a table and Reigns began to bludgeon the challenger with a kendo stick. Uso turned the tables however, mounting some offense and landing a superkick and splash combination for a near-fall. Reigns hit a powerbomb onto a stack of steel chairs but could only garner a two-count, before both men went through the table at ringside off a Samoan drop.

Reigns and Uso would take the action into the crowd, which led to the expected interference from Solo Sikoa, who put his older brother through a table and dragged his lifeless body back into the ring. Reigns inadvertently speared Sikoa, which allowed Jey to capitalize for a spear of his own and a two-count. Just as it looked as though Jey was set to earn his first singles title, Jimmy pulled him out of the ring and Reigns speared the challenger through a table in the corner to emerge victorious.