WWE SummerSlam 2023 Live Coverage 8/5: Roman Reigns Faces Jey Uso, Balor Vs. Rollins, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SummerSlam 2023 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

WWE presents WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Eight matches are currently announced for the show, which is expected to be headlined by a Tribal Combat match as Roman Reigns battles his own family member, Jey Uso.

Elsewhere on the card Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will aim to settle their issues once and for all with their third encounter against each other. Meanwhile, Gunther defends his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Asuka puts her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Logan Paul and Ricochet are set to collide in singles action while the friendship between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will implode as the two of them clash in an MMA Rules encounter. Finn Balor will also once again look to dethrone Seth Rollins as they meet in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout.

Announced Card:

- Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal

- Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match

- Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

- Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in an Intercontinental Championship Match

- Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a WWE Women's Championship Match

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed Universal Championship

Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac