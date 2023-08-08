Details On Roman Reigns' Reported Injury From WWE SummerSlam 2023

This past Saturday, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of Tribal Chief in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. Due to some interference from Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, Reigns was able to retain his championship. However, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the word going around is that Reigns was hurt early on in the match.

Meltzer wasn't aware of what kind of injury Reigns is dealing with, or how serious it might be. As of now, the plan is still for Reigns to appear on this week's "WWE SmackDown," where he's set to come face-to-face with his cousin Jimmy following the events of SummerSlam. Meltzer "presumes" that Reigns will also be on WWE Survivor Series later this year as well as the next show in Saudi Arabia, but was not able to confirm. Additionally, Meltzer stated that he was unsure if Reigns will appear on the next two WWE PLEs, which will be WWE Payback on September 2 and WWE Fastlane on October 7.

With his victory on Saturday, Reigns continues a monumental run as world champion, having held the Universal Championship since August 2020 and the WWE Championship since WWE WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022. The Tribal Chief's title reign is the longest since Hulk Hogan's WWE Championship run in the mid-1980s. The closest anyone has come in the modern era to matching this streak was CM Punk, who held the WWE Championship for 434 days in 2011 and 2012.