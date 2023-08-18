WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/18 - Edge Commemorates 25 Years, Huge Women's Tag Team Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 18, 2023, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

With 25 years in WWE under his belt, Edge will commemorate the momentous occasion tonight as he collides with The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd. "The Rated-R Superstar" extended the challenge to "The Celtic Warrior" during last week's edition of "SmackDown" to the first time bout during a show of respect between the two Superstars.

Despite being recent adversaries, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair will need to find a way to work as a cohesive unit tonight as they collide with Bayley and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. Belair and Flair found themselves at odds at WWE SummerSlam as they both vied for the WWE Women's Championship (then held by Asuka) in a Triple Threat match, and while Belair did come out on top, her reign was short lived as SKY cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase to dethrone her.

"The Grayson Waller Effect" makes its comeback once again as Grayson Waller hosts Santos Escobar and newly crowned United States Champion Rey Mysterio on his talk show. Although it was Santos Escobar who was slated to take on Austin Theory for the title last week after he won the finals of the United States Championship Invitational, Rey Mysterio took his place after Theory blindsided Escobar with a pair of pre-match attacks.

Additionally, the aforementioned Theory and Asuka, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight are all scheduled to be in town tonight according to WWE's event page.