WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/13 - Roman Reigns Returns, Triple H Appears, Undisputed Tag Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 13, 2023, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!

The season premiere of "SmackDown" will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns make his highly anticipated return to the company as cracks within The Bloodline continue to show. Reigns last competed in the ring at WWE SummerSlam back in August, defeating Jey Uso to retain his championships and the title of "Tribal Chief".

Another star has something on his mind to share, as John Cena will be speaking on tonight's show. Not only did Cena find himself in a verbal and physical altercation with Bron Breakker this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT", but he was in Carmelo Hayes' corner when he defeated Breakker in the main event of the show later that night. Cena isn't the only other person with something to say, however, as WWE COO Triple H is also scheduled to appear in front of the WWE Universe.

After successfully defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on this past Monday's edition of "WWE Raw", Cody Rhodes and the aforementioned Jey will be putting their titles on the line once again as they collide with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Rhodes issued the open challenge on behalf of himself and Jey last night for any team who wished to answer, with the duo having defeated Judgment Day to become the new titleholders at WWE Fastlane.

Pretty Deadly defeated The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland on the July 14 episode of "SmackDown". However, during the bout, Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder and has been out of action since. Tonight, he makes his return to competition as the two teams square off in a rematch.

We are live! Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as John Cena makes his way down to the ring.