WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/13 - Roman Reigns Returns, Triple H Appears, Undisputed Tag Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 13, 2023, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!
The season premiere of "SmackDown" will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns make his highly anticipated return to the company as cracks within The Bloodline continue to show. Reigns last competed in the ring at WWE SummerSlam back in August, defeating Jey Uso to retain his championships and the title of "Tribal Chief".
Another star has something on his mind to share, as John Cena will be speaking on tonight's show. Not only did Cena find himself in a verbal and physical altercation with Bron Breakker this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT", but he was in Carmelo Hayes' corner when he defeated Breakker in the main event of the show later that night. Cena isn't the only other person with something to say, however, as WWE COO Triple H is also scheduled to appear in front of the WWE Universe.
After successfully defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on this past Monday's edition of "WWE Raw", Cody Rhodes and the aforementioned Jey will be putting their titles on the line once again as they collide with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Rhodes issued the open challenge on behalf of himself and Jey last night for any team who wished to answer, with the duo having defeated Judgment Day to become the new titleholders at WWE Fastlane.
Pretty Deadly defeated The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland on the July 14 episode of "SmackDown". However, during the bout, Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder and has been out of action since. Tonight, he makes his return to competition as the two teams square off in a rematch.
We are live! Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as John Cena makes his way down to the ring.
The Bloodline Confronts John Cena
Cena welcomes fans to the season premiere of "SmackDown", but before he can continue, Roman Reigns' music hits and he makes his way down to the ring alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.
Reigns tells Tulsa to acknowledge him, then takes several shots at Cena. He says they've ran into this issue before, then tells him to leave unless he wants The Bloodline to make him leave. He says WWE is always unpredictable, but with "SmackDown" you can never tell, especially with the two of them in the same ring. Cena says he's not here to challenge Reigns, but to acknowledge him and his 1,000 day plus reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He says he hasn't earned the right to challenge him, but he knows someone who has.
LA Knight's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He tells Tulsa he wants to talk to them, then asks Reigns if he's pissing his pants yet. He asks if Reigns is "The Head of the Table" and "Tribal Chief", then says he's standing in his way before formally introducing himself. He says he is the fastest rising star in "SmackDown" history, but before he can continue, Jimmy Uso blindsides him from behind.
Knight dumps Jimmy out of the ring, then stares down Reigns. Reigns rolls out of the ring and backs down, with Sikoa and Heyman following suit (although Sikoa hops back up on the apron). Knight then challenges Sikoa to a match later tonight.
Back from the break, Pretty Deadly heads down to the ring. The Brawling Brutes follow.
Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes
Prince and Butch begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Butch stomps on Prince's fingers, then tags in Holland. Wilson tags in and Holland catches him with a clothesline, then follows it up with an uppercut. Butch tags in and delivers a dropkick, then executes a German suplex and levels Wilson on the outside. He then delivers The Ten Beats of the Bodhran to him on the announce desk as Holland does the same to Prince using the ropes.
Back from the break, Wilson fires off right hands on Butch. He fires off a few stomps, but Butch lands several chops and tags in Prince. Prince fires off right hands and a stomp, then follows it up with an uppercut and a few stomps. He sets up for The Ten Beats of the Bodhran, but Butch escapes by snapping his fingers. Wilson tags in and delivers an uppercut, then tags in Holland. Prince tags in, and Holland levels him and Wilson with a pair of clotheslines. He lands a bodyslam on Prince and a powerslam to Wilson, then tosses Prince on top of Wilson and lands a powerslam on him.
Wilson delivers a back body drop to Butch on the apron, but Holland clocks him. He then delivers a suplex to Prince, and Prince immediately grabs his knee. Wilson and the referee check on him before Wilson lands a cheap kick on him and Prince (making a miraculous recovery) rolls up Holland for the win.
Winners: Pretty Deadly
We then head backstage and see Bobby Lashley talking with Carlito. The Street Profits attack Carlito from behind, and Lashley grabs a chair, but Adam Pearce intervenes before he can hit him with it. Officials then check on Carlito.
